Auburn women's basketball upsets No. 21 Alabama

Larry Vickers could not have picked a better opponent to get his first ranked win as Auburn’s head coach.

Auburn (13-6, 2-3 SEC) upset No. 21 Alabama (17-2, 3-2) 58-54 in Neville Arena Thursday night for its second straight SEC win.

“I am so proud of them,” Vickers said. “The way they came out from the tip with a different level of intensity. I thought they did a tremendous job pressuring the basketball and making that Alabama team work for everything that they got.”

RAPID RECAP

Auburn did not flinch against Alabama, which entered the night with one loss — a road contest to No. 2 South Carolina.

Instead, the Tigers were ferocious on defense to start the game, holding Alabama to just eight points and leading 11-8 after one. Alabama found more of a rhythm in the second quarter, scoring 21 points, but Auburn held pace.

The Tigers scored 19 points in the second quarter, spread out amongst six different players. Auburn led 30-29 at halftime, with Khady Leye leading the way. Leye led Auburn’s first-half scoring with 10 points, grabbing four rebounds as well.

Auburn outscored Alabama 13-8 in the third quarter, but Alabama closed the gap in the fourth. The Tigers led 56-54 with 15.3 seconds remaining and Alabama on the inbound. Alabama drove to the basket and Auburn’s Syriah Daniels took a charge, effectively ending the game.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Leye finished the night as Auburn’s leading scorer, recording 16 points and nine rebounds.

“We were all focused on getting this W,” Leye said. “We were all locked in, we knew we had to win this. This was going to be a big game for us. It’s obviously a rivalry, but we knew we were going to get this.”

Kaitlyn Duhon finished second on the team with 10 points and six rebounds. Duhon fouled out with over five minutes remaining, but the team fed off the energy.

“I thought after that, everybody kind of went in and kind of picked up off that energy,” Vickers said. “And [Duhon] was standing the whole time on the bench, still trying to do her version of coaching on the sideline.”

KEY STATS

Auburn led Alabama for over 33 minutes and never trailed by more than two.

Even when Alabama grabbed a late lead in the fourth quarter, the Tigers answered. And they did it by getting to the free-throw line. Auburn closed the game out 10-for-10 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers also out rebounded Alabama 32-28, grabbing 10 offensive boards and scoring 13 second-chance points compared to Alabama’s six.

UP NEXT FOR AUBURN

Auburn travels to No. 5 Vanderbilt next Thursday, Jan. 22. Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m. CST.