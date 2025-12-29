Auburn WR Cam Coleman intends to enter transfer portal

Auburn star wide receiver Cam Coleman intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Coleman signed with Auburn as the Tigers’ centerpiece of the 2024 class, a five-star wideout from Phenix City, Ala. As a true freshman, he hauled in 37 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. This fall, he was Auburn’s leading receiver with 56 receptions, 708 yards and five touchdowns.

He finished the season with the third-most receiving yards by an Auburn player through their sophomore season and was the first Auburn receiver since Seth Williams to have at least five receiving touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR AUBURN

This is a huge hit to Auburn, which loses its leading receiver and most productive player on offense. Coleman built a reputation while on the Plains as being the go-to player for explosive plays. He’s likely to become the most sought-after wide receiver in the portal market this cycle.

Wide receiver is beginning to look thin for Auburn. Four of Auburn’s top five receivers from this past season all intend to enter the portal.

Sure, Auburn is bringing in three wide receivers from the 2026 class. Sam Turner and Derick Smith currently are without intentions to enter. Regardless, finding the explosiveness or production that Coleman brought to the table is incredibly difficult.

As of now, the only receiver entering the portal that brings the same type of playmaking ability as Coleman is, well, Coleman.

Departure impact: Major

GOLESH ON THE TRANSFER PORTAL, ROSTER RETENTION

Auburn head coach Alex Golesh, who arrived on campus Nov. 30, spoke in his introductory press conference Dec. 1 on the transfer portal and roster retention.

“I think the one thing that doesn’t change is this: You have to be able to identify the immediate roster and figure out really, really quickly who fits,” Golesh said. “And by fits, I don’t mean offensively, defensively or special teams, but truly, who wants to be there. Who’s at least got a chance to buy into what you’re doing, understanding that when you come into a situation where the success wasn’t flowing, change has to be made.”

He also touched on the resources available to Auburn in order to recruit and retain talent.

“The investment that has been made from the administration to go and attack every single part of the recruiting is phenomenal,” said Golesh. “Nothing short of phenomenal. We’ve got every resource known to man right here to be able to go attract, recruit, retain and develop the best talent there is in the entire country.”