Auburn WR Eric Singleton Jr. enters transfer portal

AUBURN | Former Auburn wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. has entered the transfer portal after originally announcing plans to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

Singleton, who transferred from Georgia Tech to Auburn a year ago, had a team-high 58 catches for 534 yards and three touchdowns last season. In two seasons with the Yellow Jackets, he had 104 receptions for 1,468 yards and nine touchdowns.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR AUBURN

The Tigers were not expecting Singleton to return whether it was going through the draft or transferring. Auburn has already taken steps to replace its top five receivers from last season with the addition of five transfers from USF including Keshaun Singleton, who led the Bulls with 50 catches for 877 yards and eight touchdowns last season.