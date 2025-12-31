Auburn WR Sam Turner intends to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Auburn true freshman wide receiver Sam Turner intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens on Jan. 2, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Turner signed with Auburn as a three-star prospect out of Lithonia, Ga., flipping his commitment from Georgia Tech in favor of the Tigers months before signing day.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR AUBURN

Turner appeared in three games this season for Auburn and did not record a reception. He suffered a season-ending leg injury the week of the Vanderbilt game and missed the remainder of the season.

Auburn is now down another wide receiver, as Turner is the sixth wideout who intends to enter the transfer portal. Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson, Cam’Rom King, Horatio Fields and Cam Coleman all intend to enter.

The Tigers don’t lose anyone with proven production, although Turner could have been in line for an increased role this fall.

Departure impact: Minimal

GOLESH ON THE TRANSFER PORTAL, ROSTER RETENTION

Auburn head coach Alex Golesh, who arrived on campus Nov. 30, spoke in his introductory press conference Dec. 1 on the transfer portal and roster retention.

“I think the one thing that doesn’t change is this: You have to be able to identify the immediate roster and figure out really, really quickly who fits,” Golesh said. “And by fits, I don’t mean offensively, defensively or special teams, but truly, who wants to be there. Who’s at least got a chance to buy into what you’re doing, understanding that when you come into a situation where the success wasn’t flowing, change has to be made.”

He also touched on the resources available to Auburn in order to recruit and retain talent.

“The investment that has been made from the administration to go and attack every single part of the recruiting is phenomenal,” said Golesh. “Nothing short of phenomenal. We’ve got every resource known to man right here to be able to go attract, recruit, retain and develop the best talent there is in the entire country.”