Auburn's Big Cat Weekend HQ
Auburn on Saturday will hold its annual Big Cat recruiting event and AuburnSports.com will provide wall-to-wall coverage.
Recruits are scheduled to arrive and begin registering at 11 a.m. CT before concluding the day with a pool party at 4:30 p.m. CT.
Stay updated throughout the day with LIVE updates on The Corner: BIG CAT LIVE
RELATED LINKS
BIG CAT VISITORS LIST: CLASS OF 2027
BIG CAT VISITORS LIST: CLASS OF 2028
PREVIEW: BIG CAT WEEKEND
THE WAR ROOM: BIG CAT EDITION
WHERE AU STANDS HEADING INTO BIG CAT
BIG CAT WEEKEND HIT RATE: REALITY vs. PERCEPTION