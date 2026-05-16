Auburn's Big Cat Weekend HQ

Auburn on Saturday will hold its annual Big Cat recruiting event and AuburnSports.com will provide wall-to-wall coverage.

Recruits are scheduled to arrive and begin registering at 11 a.m. CT before concluding the day with a pool party at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Stay updated throughout the day with LIVE updates on The Corner: BIG CAT LIVE

RELATED LINKS

BIG CAT VISITORS LIST: CLASS OF 2027

BIG CAT VISITORS LIST: CLASS OF 2028

PREVIEW: BIG CAT WEEKEND

THE WAR ROOM: BIG CAT EDITION

WHERE AU STANDS HEADING INTO BIG CAT

BIG CAT WEEKEND HIT RATE: REALITY vs. PERCEPTION