Auburn's first spring practice in photos

Auburn’s first spring practice of the 2026 season is in the books.

The Tigers hit the field in shockingly chilly conditions (38 degrees) considering its March 17th. Did things feel differently during Alex Golesh‘s first practice compared to what we saw from Hugh Freeze during the past three seasons? Yes and no.

The drills were a bit different. The energy seen from Golesh himself was far beyond what Freeze brought to the practice field. Plus, the music seemed choreographed to work in concert with the drills. In short, things seemed more precisely planned.

Here’s a look inside the two-hour practice period, which includes shots of QB Byrum Brown, DL Cody Sigler, WR Chas Nimrod, TE Arlis Boardingham and more!