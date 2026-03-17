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Auburn's first spring practice in photos

unnamedby: Jay G. Tate57 minutes agoJayGTate

Auburn’s first spring practice of the 2026 season is in the books.

The Tigers hit the field in shockingly chilly conditions (38 degrees) considering its March 17th. Did things feel differently during Alex Golesh‘s first practice compared to what we saw from Hugh Freeze during the past three seasons? Yes and no.

The drills were a bit different. The energy seen from Golesh himself was far beyond what Freeze brought to the practice field. Plus, the music seemed choreographed to work in concert with the drills. In short, things seemed more precisely planned.

Here’s a look inside the two-hour practice period, which includes shots of QB Byrum Brown, DL Cody Sigler, WR Chas Nimrod, TE Arlis Boardingham and more!

Byrum Brown
Cody Sigler
Alex Golesh talks with Cody Sigler
Alex Golesh talks with Darrion Smith
Byrum Brown and Jeremiah Cobb
Tristan Ti’a and Omar Mabson
Kodi Burns
Chas NImrod
Kail Ellis (right) and Cole Skinner
Slight hold there
Cole Skinner
Kenneth McManus (right) and assistant coach Micah James
TJ Hedrick (left) and Cade Barnett
Omar Mabson
Nykahi Davenport
Nykahi Davenport
Bryson Washington
Arlis Boardingham
Jonathan Echols
Jared Smith
Da’Shawn Womack