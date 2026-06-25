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AuburnSports Basketball

Auburn's SEC schedule set: Tennessee, Florida visit Neville Arena

Justin Hokanson
Justin Hokanson@_JHokanson
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Steven Pearl (Photo by Matt Rudolph/AuburnSports)
Steven Pearl (Photo by Matt Rudolph/AuburnSports)

The SEC released conference opponents on Thursday. The outlook for Auburn is interesting.

Auburn’s SEC slate features home-and-home matchups with Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss, while the Tigers host Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee. On the road, Auburn will travel to Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

It’s a schedule that avoids trips to Florida and Tennessee, but includes challenging road tests at Kentucky, Texas and Texas A&M. Tennessee, Florida and Georgia headline the home schedule, while Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss will each be faced twice.

Game dates, tip times and TV information will be announced later.

Auburn enters the season after going 14-4 at Neville Arena last year and compiling a 126-17 home record since 2017-18. The Tigers return seven players, including veteran guards Tahaad Pettiford and Kevin Overton, who have combined for more than 185 career games and 2,000 career points.

New additions George Kimble III, Mantas Rubstavicius, Thomas Dowd, Owen Freeman, Adam Olsen, Bukky Oboye, Narcisse Ngoy and Caleb Williams will create a new-look Tigers’ team, with Pettiford and Overton leading the charge as critical returners.

Auburn

Home/Away:     Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss

Home:                Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee

Away:                 Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

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