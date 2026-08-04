Auburn's Tai Buster to miss first half of season; Stanton Ramil's recovery becomes more critical

Alex Golesh delivered some disappointing news about Auburn’s offensive line Tuesday as fall camp got underway.

Offensive lineman Tai Buster is recovering from an injury and is expected to miss the first half of the season. Buster had an impressive spring and was in the mix to earn a starting job at either tackle or guard, making his absence a significant loss.

“Buster had an unfortunate deal towards the end of summer,” Golesh said. “He should be available, if everything goes well, halfway through the year.

“He’ll be out, I would assume, the first five or six games and hopefully have him for the back stretch. Which is unfortunate for him because he’s had an incredible summer, and he is working his tail off to get back.”

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The sophomore’s injury makes the continued progress of transfer offensive tackle Stanton Ramil even more important.

Ramil missed spring practice while recovering from offseason surgery, but Golesh said the veteran lineman has made steady progress over the summer. Just as importantly, he has emerged as a leader in the offensive line room.

“Stanton getting healthy, coming off an offseason surgery and then fighting like crazy to be available in the spring, he’s been really, really solid this summer,” Golesh said.

“What’s been cool about Stanton is, as he’s become more confident and ingrained into that room, you’ve started to see some leadership ability. You can see why he was a captain at his previous place. We need that in that room. We need leadership, and he’s done a really, really good job with that.”

Golesh said Ramil’s versatility at tackle will be valuable, but Auburn also plans to be cautious with his workload after he missed spring practice.

“His flexibility at tackle will be huge,” Golesh said. “Us managing him the right way will be huge. When you don’t go through spring, that workload piece is different. Even though they’re here all summer, it’s just integrating him back into a workload. So we’ve got to be really smart here, especially early in camp.”

Offensive coordinator Joel Gordon echoed those thoughts after being asked about Buster’s absence, saying Ramil’s attitude throughout his rehabilitation has made an immediate impact on the offense.

“Watching that guy go through rehab, it’s hard to tell exactly who you are,” Gordon said. “He attacked it. When he finally got to the point where he could get back on the field, you saw a guy who had been waiting a long time to play.”

Gordon said Ramil’s experience, energy and personality have quickly made him a respected voice in the locker room.

“He’s fun to be around. He’s loose. He has fun on the field. He’s easy to communicate with,” Gordon said. “He’s an older guy who’s been around college football, but you see a guy that’s hungry to play.

“He’s had some ups and downs with injuries throughout his career, so it’s been really exciting to be around him. I think the entire offense would agree he’s been a spark for us, giving us some juice every single day. He’s been a great addition to the culture, both on and off the field.”