AuburnSports Basketball Show: Breaking down Auburn’s SEC Tournament exit and NCAA hopes

Jay G. Tate and Justin Hokanson break down Auburn’s brief two-day stay in Nashville for the SEC Tournament, where the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament hopes remained very much in the balance. They recap what went wrong in the loss to Tennessee, examine where Auburn stands entering Selection Sunday, and discuss whether the Tigers have done enough to hear their name called. They also offer perspective on the job Steven Pearl has done in his first season leading the program through a pressure-filled, up-and-down year.