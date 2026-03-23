AuburnSports Spring Camp Show: A crucial stretch begins

Cole Pinkston and Justin Hokanson kick off a new series of AuburnSports spring camp shows by breaking down their biggest takeaways from a recent media viewing window. From early on-field observations to the overall energy around practice, the two discuss what stood out right away as Auburn begins a pivotal stretch under first-year head coach Alex Golesh. They also dive into Golesh’s personality, the way he carries himself on the field and how his coaching style is already helping shape the tone of the program during an important spring.

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Beyond the early impressions, Pinkston and Hokanson take a closer look at the players, position groups and storylines that could define the next four weeks. From key returners to newcomers trying to carve out roles, they discuss which battles and developments matter most as Auburn continues laying the foundation for the 2026 season. The conversation touches on roster intrigue, early momentum points and several of the biggest questions that will need answers before spring camp comes to a close.