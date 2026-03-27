AuburnSports Spring Camp Show: Golesh turns up the heat after practice No. 5

AuburnSports Spring Camp Show sponsored by Session Cocktails in downtown Auburn

Justin Hokanson and Cole Pinkston break down Auburn’s fifth spring practice, where Alex Golesh delivered his most pointed message yet to the team. Following the session, Golesh got after his players and made it clear that the standard for energy, detail and urgency has to remain high every day, which led to a conversation about his hands-on approach and the intensity he has brought to the program so far. Justin and Cole discuss what stood out from Golesh’s post-practice comments, what he appeared to be emphasizing to the roster in real time and how his involvement continues to shape the tone of spring camp.

The AuburnSports show also dives into takeaways from conversations with several Auburn players after practice, including Chris Murray, Elijah Melendez, Jeremiah Cobb, Bryce Deas and Bryce Cain. Melendez continues to emerge as one of the more vocal leaders on the defensive side, Murray now has the benefit of another year of eligibility, and Deas’ place on the leadership council says plenty about the respect he has earned inside the program. Justin and Cole also share their impressions from the media viewing window, highlighting what they saw on the field and how certain players continue to separate themselves as Auburn pushes deeper into spring ball.