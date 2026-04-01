AuburnSports Spring Camp Show: Tai Buster observations, sluggish energy and Golesh’s message

AuburnSports Spring Camp Show sponsored by Session Cocktails in downtown Auburn

Cole Pinkston and Justin Hokanson break down Practice No. 7 of Auburn’s spring camp, where the biggest takeaway was another sluggish day in terms of overall energy and sharpness. The guys discuss what that means in the bigger picture of Alex Golesh’s spring approach, including player comments from Tai Buster, Jack Leyer and AnQuon Fegans about the need for better juice and more consistent urgency at practice. They also review Golesh’s messaging style, how he’s handling these uneven days and whether this is simply part of the grind of spring install or something worth monitoring more closely.

A major point of the AuburnSports’ discussion centers on Buster getting work at left tackle with Stanton Ramil sidelined. Is there any real concern about Ramil’s absence or is this more about Auburn finding out just how valuable Buster could be moving forward? The conversation explores whether Buster may be more important to Auburn’s offensive line picture than initially expected, especially if his versatility becomes a real asset. The show also touches on the much-discussed “Iron Bowl” period from practice, debating whether the hype around that segment is justified or if some of it is getting a little overblown this early in spring camp.