AuburnSports Spring Camp Show: Teaching moments emerge from tough practice

The AuburnSports Spring Camp Show sponsored by Session Cocktails in downtown Auburn

Cole Pinkston and Justin Hokanson from AuburnSports.com break down Day 4 of Auburn’s spring camp, where the biggest storyline was Alex Golesh’s blunt assessment of the practice. Golesh wasn’t pleased with the overall energy or attention to detail, but he also made it clear that days like this are part of the process. Rather than overreact, he framed it as a necessary teaching moment early in the install-heavy portion of spring, reinforcing the standard he expects and the culture he’s trying to build.

The conversation also highlights a few players beginning to emerge during camp. Transfer Cody Sigler continues to draw praise from Golesh as someone making the most of his opportunities, while veterans like Champ Anthony, Da’Shawn Womack and Elijah Melendez are working to establish themselves as leaders on a reshaped roster. The fellas from AuburnSports also weigh in on Golesh’s comments about how “hard” spring practice needs to be, contrasting that approach with last year’s philosophy under Hugh Freeze, when there was an emphasis on protecting quarterback confidence by easing the burden on the offense at times.