AuburnSports Spring Show: Edge progress, RB intrigue and locker room buy-in

AuburnSports Spring Camp Show sponsored by Session Cocktails in downtown Auburn

Justin Hokanson and Cole Pinkston broke down Auburn’s two spring practices this week, tying what they saw back to the bigger themes Alex Golesh laid out after last Thursday night’s scrimmage. A big focus was the Edge room, where the early returns continue to be encouraging. The group looks versatile, more confident and more comfortable handling the mental load that comes with all the different jobs in this defense. They also spent time on the running back room, which feels like it could quietly become one of the more underrated groups on the roster. With proven production, multiple former leading rushers and a competitive but healthy dynamic, it has the look of a room that can become a real strength once the offense settles in around it.

The bigger-picture conversation centered on Golesh’s revealing comments to On3 Sports about inheriting a divided locker room and how intentional he has been about fixing it. Hokanson and Pinkston discussed how the physical tone of spring, the demanding practice structure and the blunt messaging from the new staff all seem designed to create a tougher daily environment. The goal is clear: force buy-in, expose who is willing to embrace the standard and naturally weed out anyone who does not want to be part of the rebuild. Through two more spring practices this week, that edge has remained obvious, and it continues to reinforce Golesh’s belief that culture repair has to happen before Auburn can fully maximize the on-field talent.