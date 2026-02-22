Bingaman homers twice in Auburn’s Arlington sweep

Ethin Bingaman hit two solo home runs including a 413-foot bomb in the seventh inning to lead No. 5 Auburn to a 10-6 win over Louisville Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Bingaman, a freshman, finished 2 of 4 with three runs scored and two RBI. The home runs both came off fastballs and were the first of his career.

“It felt great,” Bingaman told the Auburn Network. “It’s great bouncing back from the game that we had. Winning three straight shows that we can do a lot.”

The Tigers improve to 6-1 and finish the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series 3-0 with wins over Kansas State Friday and No. 9 Florida State Saturday.

Freshmen accounted for Auburn’s first three runs. Caiden Combs had an an RBI-single in the second inning, Brandon McCraine stole home after Bub Terrell got caught in a rundown between first and second base in the third, and Bingaman led off the fourth with a solo home run.

Chase Fralick added a solo home run in the fifth before the Tigers exploded for five runs in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk by McCraine, two-RBI single by Terrell, another steal of home by McCraine as Terrell got caught in a rundown, and Bingaman’s second home run of the game.

“I felt like we had a chance to score about every inning,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “That’s what we want to feel like, even if we don’t. We really just had one run, one run and had the one big one today. The five-spot was huge.”

Fralick, who was 2 of 4 with two runs scored and two RBI, added a two-out, RBI-single in the eighth. Terrell was 3 of 5 with two RBI, Carter 2 of 5 with two runs scored and McCraine 2 of 4 with two runs scored and one RBI.

AU starter Alex Petrovic (2-0) earned the win allowing three runs on six hits in 5.0 innings. He struck out five and didn’t issue a walk.

Christian Chatterton threw 2.0 shutout inning without allowing a hit and LJ Cormier allowed three runs on one hit, two walks and two hit batters with six strikeouts in 1.2 innings. Garrett Brewer retired the final batter of the game with AU’s 13th strikeout.

“Petrovic was good. It felt like they started dialing in on him a little bit,” said Thompson. “But I feel comfortable when Petrovic is on the mound. He’s in control of everything he does and I like that a lot.

“Chatterton gave us a little work after working multiple innings Tuesday … You have to finish strong so that’s a hard taste to get out of my mind.”

Auburn hosts West Georgia Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+ before welcoming Nebraska to Plainsman Park for a three-game series next weekend.