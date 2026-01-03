Blake Woodby staying at Auburn, won't enter transfer portal

Cornerback Blake “Bobble” Woodby will remain at Auburn for 2026.

The rising sophomore signed last year as a four-star recruit out of St. Frances Academy in Maryland, where he played with current Auburn teammates Bryce Deas, Darrion Smith and Durell Robinson. Woodby was buried on the depth chart last season behind more experienced guys.

Two of those players, Jay Crawford and Kayin Lee, are planning to enter the transfer portal. That development likely will provide Woodby with a more direct path to playing time in 2026.

He logged 76 snaps this season, but saw the field just once after Auburn’s loss to Georgia on Oct. 11.

Woodby finished with two tackles.

He nonetheless is seen as a valuable, up-and-coming player in defensive coordinator DJ Durkin‘s defensive system. At 5-foot-11, Woodby isn’t especially long for the position. Still, he’s quick, plays aggressively and Durkin said Woodby made steady progress on the practice field this fall.