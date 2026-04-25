Bobby Jamison-Travis selected by New York Giants in sixth round of NFL Draft

Bobby Jamison-Travis just got the call of a lifetime.

The New York Giants selected him with the 186th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s the Tigers’ fifth selection this year, marking the first time since 2024 Auburn’s had five or more players selected.

FROM MINNEAPOLIS TO NEW YORK

Jamison-Travis is originally from Minnesota, playing his high school football with Minneapolis North High School.

He then took the JUCO route, playing several seasons with Iowa Western and tallying 102 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks with the Reivers. It led to Jamison-Travis being ranked as the No. 17 JUCO prospect in the country.

Following the 2022 season, he signed with Auburn.

TIME WITH THE TIGERS

Once with the Tigers, Jamison-Travis saw his role grow each year. He began his Auburn career as a reserve guy, only appearing in three games in 2023.

In 2024, Jamison-Travis started four games and played in all 12 games, tallying 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

The following year, he secured his spot as a starter at nose tackle, starting all 12 games for Auburn. He turned in a career year with 36 tackles, including two tackles for loss. Jamison-Travis was one of six Auburn players invited to the NFL Combine in February.

Now, he’ll get the opportunity at the next level with the New York Giants.