Bombs away as Auburn run-rules Winthrop

AUBURN | No. 6 Auburn brought out the big bats Friday night.

The Tigers pounded out 11 hits including six for extra-bases in a 10-0 run-rule win over Winthrop in seven innings at Plainsman Park. AU improves to 11-2 on the season.

“We have played 13 baseball games but it felt like early on it was slow offense and they were singles,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Now, it feels like in advantage counts we are having more threatening swings to the plus side. The three home runs were huge tonight starting with Chase’s, and Guevara got off a great swing. We are seeing some good swings on it.”

Auburn started early as Chase Fralick lined a three-run home run over the right field wall in the first inning. Bristol Carter added a two-run home run over the left field wall in the fourth and Eric Guevara a two-run blast to left-center in the fifth.

“I think we’ve had a better mindset the last week, week and a half,” said Fralick. “That mindset of getting our swings off early in counts and doing damage in plus counts. And it translated to the game.”

AU starter Jake Marciano (2-0) earned the win holding the Eagles scoreless on three hits. He struck out six and issued his first walk of the season on 102 pitches.

He had three hit batters and a walk in the first two innings, but settled in to retire nine of the last 11 batter he faced.

“Early, I was just trying to go inside and kinda place balls,” said Marciano. “Later in the game, we decided to just attack the hitters. Instead of trying to place the ball inside, kinda aim more middle and let the ball play from there.”

Ethan Harden closed out the game by not allowing a base runner in the seventh.

Bub Terrell was 3 of 3 with a double, while Carter and Fralick had two hits apiece. Carter also scored three runs and had three stolen bases. Chris Rembert was 1 of 2 with one RBI.

“He’s the life of our offense,” said Fralick of Carter. “He’s going really well right now and it just creates havoc on the bases and havoc for the pitcher. And we’re capitalizing when he’s on base.”

The series will conclude with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. CT. Game two will be 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be aired on SECN+.