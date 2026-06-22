BREAKING: 3-star ATH Nasir Banks commits to Auburn

McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) three-star athlete Nasir Banks has committed to Auburn.

Banks, who is teammates with Auburn cornerback commit Nash Johnson, announced his decision Monday on social media.

“It feels like a family,” Banks said. “The town, they don’t even know me yet and they love me. The coaches, they show me love every time. It just feels like the right decision, the right choice. It feels like home.”

Banks’s decision comes after an official visit to Auburn June 19-21.

“Coach (Tim) Banks, Coach DVD (DeMarcus Van Dyke), Coach AG (Alex Golesh). Really all the coaches. Coach Bud (Buddy Brosky), Coach Shark (Tony Rozier), everybody always makes sure I’m straight and checks up on me even when I’m back home in Atlanta,” Banks said.

Having Johnson committed was an asset for Auburn with Banks. The two are very close friends.

“Me and Nash have been through a lot together,” Banks said. “Us coming from where we came from and keep working, our whole life just working. To see it pay off and us both at an SEC school, the Auburn University, it’s crazy. Very happy for that.”

Banks said he knew Auburn was his choice while on his first campus visit.

“Really the first visit, the first time I came down here,” he said. “It was like a click, I just felt like, ‘Why does this already feel like family?’ Just that and understanding the schemes that they run kind of similar to back at home. Coming in going into something that I’m kind of familiar with.”

Banks said he and Johnson will be helping recruit other McEachern teammates, including Class of 2028 five-star defensive back Casey Barner.

“Casey Barner, that’s my dog,” Banks said. “We’re going to try and get him and we have some 2029’s. We’ve got them dogs at home.”

Banks has a message for Auburn fans.

“Just know you’re getting a dog,” he said. “I’m coming to work every day. War damn eagle.”

Banks is the 23rd commitment in Auburn’s 2027 class.