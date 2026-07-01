BREAKING: 4-star DL Marquis Evans commits to Auburn

Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Marquis Evans has committed to Auburn.

Evans, who is ranked the No. 35 edge in the country, announced his decision Wednesday on the Rivals Summer Signing Day Special. He chose Auburn over Tennessee, Florida, Miami and South Carolina, among others.

“It just feels like home,” he said. “I’ve been (to Auburn) four or five times now, so it’s like home for me.”

Auburn edge coach Coleman Hutzler played a role in his decision.

“(Hutzler) is a great, genuine person,” Evans said. “All around, everybody (at Auburn) is genuine and I love to see that.”

Evans believes in first-year coach Alex Golesh and the trajectory of the program.

“I feel like the team is on track to have a great season,” he said. “I’m confident in what the staff will do to turn the program around and I’m very excited to just see it.”

Evans, who is 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, is the 25th commitment in Auburn’s 2027 class.

The Rivals Industry Ranking ranks Evans the No. 346 overall recruit in the country and No. 16 in the state.