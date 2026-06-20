BREAKING: 4-star edge James Pace commits to Auburn

DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) four-star edge James Pace has committed to Auburn.

Pace, who is ranked the No. 4 overall recruit in Maryland, announced his decision Friday night during a ceremony with family and friends. He chose Auburn over Colorado, Maryland, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina, among others.

“I feel comfortable every minute I’m (at Auburn),” Pace said. “There is a lot of love from the faculty and staff, and the players already make me feel like I’m in the brotherhood.”

Pace said he knew it would be Auburn following an official visit May 29-31.

“They showed me how much of a priority I am,” Pace said. “I definitely feel loved and get a lot of love (at Auburn). I also like the way they make me feel like a priority and it’s genuine.”

Auburn edge coach Coleman Hutzler and assistant edge coach Wayne Dorsey both played big roles in Pace’s decision.

“(Dorsey) is from where I’m from, so that played a big part of it,” Pace said. “That started it all with the whole spark with Auburn. Me and my dad talk to Coach Dorsey a lot and relate to him a lot.

“(Hutzler) is a real standup guy. I have good relationships with Coach Dorsey and Coach Hutz.”

Pace’s commitment comes two days after his teammate, three-star safety Knyair Cumb, committed to Auburn.

Pace is the 20th commitment in Auburn’s 2027 class and second edge, joining fellow four-star from Maryland, Rion Jackson.

The Rivals Industry Ranking ranks Pace the No. 167 overall recruit in the country and No. 18 edge.