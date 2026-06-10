BREAKING: 4-star edge Rion Jackson commits to Auburn

Annapolis (Md.) Senior High School four-star edge Rion Jackson has committed to Auburn.

Jackson, who is ranked the No. 8 recruit in Maryland, announced his commitment Wednesday on the Rivals YouTube channel.

He chose Auburn over Virginia Tech, Penn State, Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee, among others.

“I love it (at Auburn),” Jackson said. “Football-wise, they definitely have good energy. They are very intentional in what they do and I like the community. It just felt good. It felt right.”

Jackson’s commitment to Auburn nearly did not happen. In fact, he was ready to commit to Virginia Tech before a meeting with Auburn defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and edge coach Coleman Hutzler.

“I was about to commit to Virginia Tech and then I had dinner with Coach Hutz and Coach Durkin at Outback,” Jackson said after an official visit to Auburn in May. “I told them I was committing (to Virginia Tech) and they told me that I don’t have to rush into anything.”

Durkin and Hutzler wanted Jackson to give Auburn one more look.

“So, I said I would,” Jackson said. “I didn’t have anything to lose. I had a connection last time I was at Auburn (April 11), so I thought I would come to check it out again.”

Jackson is glad he did. It changed the course of his recruitment.

“It was good getting relationships locked in with the coaches,” he said. “We went over how I feel in the program and the schemes and all that. I definitely get a culture shock every time I come here because of the intensity of everybody. Everybody is on a thousand. The coaches are on a thousand. I feel like if I come here I have no other choice than to be on a thousand.

“I definitely have strong relationships with Coach Dorsey and Coach Hutz, especially Coach Hutz. He’s my dog. He’s a great guy, great coach and always on a thousand.”

As a junior, Jackson had 50 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He also had nine pass deflections.

Jackson, who is 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, is Auburn’s 17th commitment in the 2027 class and first edge/buck.