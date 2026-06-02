BREAKING: 4-star LB Isaac McNeil commits to Auburn

Vigor (Prichard, Ala.) four-star linebacker Isaac McNeil has committed to Auburn.

McNeil, who is ranked the No. 3 recruit in Alabama, announced his decision Tuesday on the Rivals YouTube channel. He chose Auburn over Georgia, Alabama and Florida, among many others.

“Auburn is a great place,” McNeil said. “I like it a lot. I have liked Auburn since I was little.”

McNeil said Auburn coach Alex Golesh played a role in his decision, as did defensive coordinator/linebackers coach D.J. Durkin and outside linebackers coach Brad Wilson.

“(Golesh) is great,” McNeil said. “He thinks very highly of me. Great coach, I like him a lot. I definitely think he can teach me a lot of things.

“Coach Durkin is one of the best coaches right now. I’ve got a great relationship with him. I feel like I could learn a lot from him. He’s a great coach and put a lot of guys in the league. Definitely one of the top guys right now. (Durkin and Wilson) are both great guys and they think I could play early. They have a long track record of NFL guys. They definitely have a lot of experience I can learn from them.”

McNeil is Auburn’s 14th commitment in the 2027 class and second linebacker. He joins fellow four-star backer Kareem Palmer in Auburn’s class.

The Rivals Industry Ranking ranks McNeil the No. 7 linebacker in the country and No. 103 overall recruit.