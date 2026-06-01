BREAKING: 4-star RB Kingston Miles commits to Auburn

St. Mary’s (St. Louis, Mo.) four-star running back Kingston Miles has committed to Auburn.

Miles, who is ranked the No. 16 running back in the country, announced his decision Monday on social media. He chose Auburn over Alabama, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, USC and Kansas State, among others.

Miles’s decision comes one day after leaving an official visit to Auburn.

“The people and culture are amazing,” Miles said. “I have great relationships with the staff and coaches. It’s a great environment, great atmosphere and great people.

“Everything is great at Auburn. It’s like home away from home for real.”

Auburn running backs coach Larry Porter played a major role in Miles’s decision.

“Coach Porter is a great guy … a great guy,” he said. “I have a great relationship with him.”

Miles, who is listed at six feet tall and 205 pounds, is Auburn’s 12th commitment in the 2027 class and second running back.

Miles joins fellow four-star back Myson Johnson-Cook in Auburn’s class giving the Tigers commitments from two of the top 16 running backs in the country. Johnson-Cook is ranked the No. 4 running back in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

As a junior, Miles rushed for 2,098 yards and 16 touchdowns on 235 carries, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He also had 12 receptions for 236 yards and a touchdown.