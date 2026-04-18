BREAKING: Auburn gets A-Day commitment from 4-star tight end George Lamons

Brooks County (Quitman, Ga.) four-star tight end George Lamons has committed to Auburn, he tells AuburnSports.

Lamons, who is ranked the No. 11 tight end in the country, announced his decision Saturday after visiting Auburn for its spring game.

“I love it here,” Lamons said. “I feel like I could do great in the offense. I feel like they would feed me the ball. I feel like my fit would be great.”

Lamons has great relationships with tight ends coach Larry Scott and assistant Jack Taylor.

“Those are my guys right there,” he said. “Great coaches. They want me to come be great. I love Coach Scott and Coach Taylor. Those are my guys right there. Coach Scott is intense and keeps it real with you.”

Lamons is Auburn’s second commitment in the 2027 class, joining four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore. Lamons’s commitment comes just days after Auburn lost a commitment from tight end Tank Proctor, who flipped his pledge to Kentucky.

Lamons, who previously was committed to Texas A&M, is ranked by the Rivals Industry Ranking as the No. 251 overall recruit in the country and No. 25 in Georgia.