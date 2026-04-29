BREAKING: Georgia OL Jaylon Moore commits to Auburn

Creekside (Fairburn, Ga.) interior offensive lineman Jaylon Moore has committed to Auburn, he announced Wednesday on social media.

Moore, who is ranked the No. 69 IOL in the country, committed to Auburn over Alabama, Georgia, Pitt and Missouri, among others.

Moore has visited Auburn at least five times, including three this calendar year. His most recent visit was for the spring game on April 18.

“It was great. Auburn is a great program,” he said. “The environment … every time I come it feels like family.

“I talked to Coach (Alex) Golesh and spent time with Coach PB (Parker Ball) and Coach Hoodie (Tyler Hudanick) and all the o-line coaches. It was great conversations and feels like family.”

Moore, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, is Auburn’s fourth commitment in the 2027 class. He joins four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook, four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore and four-star tight end George Lamons.

Moore is scheduled to return to Auburn for an official visit May 29-31.

