BREAKING: In-state ATH Preston Williams commits to Auburn

G.W. Long (Skipperville, Ala.) athlete Preston Williams has committed to Auburn.

Williams, who earned an Auburn offer at a summer camp, announced his decision Sunday on social media.

“I want to thank God for guiding me every step of this journey,” Williams said. “My parents always taught me to live a faithful life in God, and to honor Him in all I do! Phillippians 4:13 ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.’

“Today, that faith and hard work have lead me to a dream come true. I am blessed and honored to announce my commitment to Auburn University. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey. Especially my parents for always believing in me! Truly, I’ve always been an Auburn man! I Love Auburn and believe in it! War Eagle!”

Williams’s commitment comes after taking an official visit to Auburn June 19-21.

“I enjoyed the conversations with the coaches, just seeing how they do stuff,” Williams said. “They are competitors and I’m a competitor. I’m a football player. Coach (Tim) Banks, Coach Buddy (Brosky) and Coach (Jake) Springer, I had lunch, sat down and talked to them.

“We were talking about different stuff other than just football. We talked about life, what we like to do outside of sports. It was really good. They are like me, chilled and laid back, but when it’s time for business, they are about business.”

Williams is listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. He is Auburn’s 21st commitment in the 2027 class.