BREAKING: In-state WR Cedrick Simmons commits to Auburn over Alabama

Selma (Ala.) three-star wide receiver Cedrick Simmons has committed to Auburn.

Simmons, who had 20 receiving touchdowns as a junior, announced his decision Tuesday on social media. He chose Auburn over Alabama and Purdue, among others.

“It feels like home,” Simmons said of Auburn. “I have visited so many times that it feels like home.”

Simmons took an official visit to Auburn June 19-21, a week after an official visit to Alabama in which he deemed the Tide his leader. Auburn overcame Alabama after his official visit and there we plenty of reasons why.

“I’m familiar with the place and familiar with the players,” Simmons said. “And I feel like I will be successful in the offense. The brotherhood and the culture that is built around this place (stands out). Auburn has great people, great family and great brothers to be around. They push each other every day.”

Auburn wide receivers coach Kodi Burns played a role in Simmons’s decision.

“He’s a great guy and a great teacher,” Williams said. “He’s a great coach and would be a great person in my life to develop me as a man and as a player.”

As a junior, Simmons had 106 receptions for 2,192 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had 34 tackles and seven interceptions on defense.

Simmons is the 24th commitment in Auburn’s 2027 class and second of the day. Prattville (Ala.) four-star wide receiver Deshawn Hall committed to Auburn Tuesday morning. Simmons and Hall give Auburn three wide receiver commitments in the class as they join three-star Brylan Oduor, who committed to Auburn in May.