BREAKING: Maryland DB Knyair Crumb commits to Auburn

DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) three-star safety Knyair Crumb has committed to Auburn.

Crumb, who is ranked the No. 4 safety in Maryland, announced his decision Wednesday. He chose Auburn over Penn State, Virginia Tech and Syracuse.

Crumb took an official visit to Auburn May 29-31 and left knowing he wanted to be a Tiger.

“It’s my first time outside of my quote-unquote comfort zone, being from Baltimore, Maryland, city kid in a way,” Crumb said after the visit. “Life down here is a little bit slower. But to be honest, it’s everything and more that I thought it was going to be.”

Auburn safeties coach Tim Banks played a major role in Crumb’s commitment.

“Everything he told me Auburn would be, it is,” Crumb said. “What he’s telling me, I can fact check and really go back and look and see that he’s done it. I like the sense of realism that he carries with himself.

“That sense of realism that Coach Banks has, it’s everything for me. Like I say, recruiting is a two way street. So as real as I want him to be with me, I stay real with him as well. That’s just kind of how I operate. So I can really appreciate Coach Banks for that.”

Auburn coach Alex Golesh also played a role.

“Coach Golesh himself, he was able to come back to me and give me pointers about my film and kind of call it out right there on the spot,” Crumb said. “That really did speak volumes to me. Again, with him not really being too on the defensive side of the ball, for him to take the time out of his day to acknowledge that and acknowledge me and to be able to kind of relate that message to me when I saw him, it meant the world to me.”

Crumb is Auburn’s 19th commitment and second safety in the class, joining four-star Chance Gilbert.

