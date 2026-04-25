BREAKING: No. 4 RB Myson Johnson-Cook commits to Auburn

East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook has committed to Auburn, he announced Saturday on the Rivals YouTube Channel.

Johnson-Cook, who is ranked the No. 4 running back in the country, chose Auburn over Miami, Ole Miss, LSU and Kentucky.

Johnson-Cook’s decision comes a few days after his third visit to Auburn this calendar year. His first visit came in January. It was then that the Tigers became a serious contender in his recruitment.

“That was my first trip ever to Auburn and it was amazing,” he said. “I didn’t know much about Auburn. I know they have Cam Newton, Bo Jackson and I know the fans go wild. The state does not have a professional team, so you’re either for Auburn or Alabama. So, I’m glad I went because I learned about the coaches and the culture. The new coaching staff from USF really stood out to me. The offense stood out to me.”

So did new coach Alex Golesh.

“Coach AG is genuine and down to earth,” Johnson-Cook said. “I rock with him a lot. He is installing a good culture. I can sense a good coach when I get around one and I feel like he will definitely take Auburn to the playoffs.

“What he did at USF scoring all those points against top-ranked teams, and he did all that without the same resources that he will have at Auburn. I feel like with the resources he has at Auburn, he will have a national championship team one day.”

Johnson-Cook during the January visit also met with running backs coach Larry Porter and offensive coordinator Joel Gordon.

“I like Coach Porter. I feel like he would be able to develop me,” Johnson-Cook said. “He’s a great coach, for sure. I also met with (Gordon) and I feel like his system definitely fits me. It’s a great offense that I’m familiar with, so I feel like the offense and scheme will fit me perfectly.”

Johnson-Cook is scheduled to return to Auburn for an official visit June 5-7. He is the third commitment in Auburn’s 2027 class, joining four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore and four-star tight end George Lamons.

The Rivals Industry Ranking ranks Johnson-Cook, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, the No. 50 overall recruit in the country and No. 3 in Illinois.