BREAKING: No. 5 OT Layton von Brandt commits to Auburn over Notre Dame, Florida, Penn State

Auburn has picked up a huge commitment from one of the top offensive tackle recruits in the country.

Appoquinimink (Middletown, Del.) four-star Layton von Brandt, who is ranked the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2027 class, announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday. He chose the Tigers over Notre Dame, Florida and Penn State.

von Brandt’s commitment to Auburn comes after visiting the campus only one, which was in March.

“First the coaches, great coaches, great individuals,” he said about Auburn. “Then, second, the facilities. It’s really pro-level. Everything can help me get to the next level. And the campus, I didn’t expect it to be as beautiful as it is.”

von Brandt has developed close bonds with offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick and assistants Chris Kapilovic and Parker Ball.

“Yeah, they’re great guys,” he said. “The room is really well put together. Different types of personalities, different types of guys that you want to talk to, especially with the addition of Coach Kap. Just him being from Alabama.”

von Brandt was able to watch the coaches in action during his spring practice visit.

“Practice was cool,” he said. “It was good energy. It was cool watching Coach Hoodie and all the other coaches coach.”

von Brandt is the eighth commitment for Auburn and second offensive lineman, joining three-star guard Jaylon Moore.

The Rivals Industry Ranking ranks von Brandt the No. 75 overall recruit in the country and No. 1 in Delaware.





