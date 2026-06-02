BREAKING: South Carolina CB Aidyn Wiggins commits to Auburn

Byrnes (S.C.) cornerback Aidyn Wiggins has committed to Auburn.

Wiggins, who is ranked a three-star recruit, announced his decision Tuesday on social media. He chose Auburn over LSU, Virginia Tech and Syracuse, among others.

His commitment comes after taking an official visit to Auburn over the weekend. It was his first visit to Auburn and the only one needed to know he wanted to commit.

“I love it (at Auburn),” Wiggins said. “It was a great visit, great people, great experience. I love the campus and the coaching staff. They all showed love and talked to me and my family. The overall environment with the coaching staff and player personnel was great.

“Coach (Alex) Golesh is a great guy. (Cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke) is a really good guy, very transparent. His coaching technique really shows because he puts guys in the league.”

Wiggins is Auburn’s 13th commitment in the 2027 class and second cornerback, joining Nash Johnson, who committed to the Tigers on Sunday.