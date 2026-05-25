BREAKING: Tennessee OL Rance Brown commits to Auburn

Brentwood (Tenn.) offensive lineman Rance Brown, one of Auburn’s top offensive line targets in the 2027 class, has committed to Auburn.

Brown chose Auburn over offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and North Carolina, among others. He announced his commitment to the Tigers Monday on social media.

“I love (Auburn),” Brown said. “I love everything about it.”

Brown said his relationships with offenisve line coach Tyler Hudanick and assistant offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic played major roles in his commitment.

“Coach Kap recruited me at Alabama. Coach Hoodie offered me at USF,” Brown said. “I liked USF, but I thought it was a little bit too far away from home. When I saw they got the job here (at Auburn) I was like ‘that’s going to be tough.’ They are like o-line wizards. “

Brown is listed at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds. He is Auburn’s ninth commitment in the 2027 class and third offensive lineman, joining four-star tackle Layton von Brandt and three-star interior offensive lineman Jaylon Moore.