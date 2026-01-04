USF transfer wide receiver Christian Neptune has signed with Auburn, according to a university source.

Neptune, who has three years of eligibility, signed with the Tigers on Monday.

Neptune had 38 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown as a freshman in 2025.

More on Neptune from his USF bio

2025: Logged his first career start, recording five receptions for a career-high 39 yards against Florida (9/6). Later, he posted a career-high seven catches for 32 yards and scored his first collegiate touchdown against Miami (9/13).

HIGH SCHOOL: A two-way player for Tate, who plays in Florida’s Class 4S…tallied more than 1,700 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his career, according to MaxPreps…as a senior (2024), he caught 36 passes for 560 yards and six touchdowns in six games according to MaxPreps…also ran for a touchdown and recorded four tackles…as a junior (2023), he caught 56 passes for 863 yards and seven touchdowns while adding five tackles on defense according to MaxPreps…rated a three-star recruit by On3, Rivals, and 247Sports, which gave him an 88 rating…chose USF over 24 offers, including Florida State, Arizona, Louisville, Boston College, Stanford, Mississippi State, Washington, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Tulane, and Memphis…also played basketball…born in Hawai‘i.