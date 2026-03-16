Brief Thoughts: Why Auburn was right to accept the NIT bid

On Sunday night, Auburn accepted an NIT invitation after missing the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers earned a No. 1 seed and could potentially host three home games on the road to Indianapolis if they keep winning.

The first game is on Tuesday night against South Alabama.

Still, there was a growing line of thought over the weekend that Auburn should decline an NIT bid if it missed the NCAA Tournament. It’s worth discussing.

I can somewhat get the sentiment of fans feeling disappointed and looking at the NIT as a “meaningless” endeavor. Oklahoma and Florida State are two programs that declined invitations.

In the immediate aftermath of missing March Madness, passing on the NIT might feel understandable, especially given Auburn’s poor play over the last month. But once the initial disappointment fades, it’s hard to argue that declining the invitation would have been the best move for the program.

In my opinion, there was more to gain than to lose.

For starters, additional games mean additional development. Auburn has several players who would benefit from meaningful minutes in competitive postseason environments. Extra games will give players like Kevin Overton, Elyjah Freeman, Sebastian Williams-Adams and Filip Jovic, for example, valuable opportunities to continue growing heading into next season.

Those four, in particular, could be important pieces to bring back.

Programs constantly preach development and the NIT is an extension of that. More practices, more film, more game situations. It’s not the NCAA Tournament, but it’s still basketball that matters, if you approach it the right way.

There’s also the fan component. The NIT often provides home games for high seeds, which means more opportunities for Auburn fans to get inside Neville Arena and support the team. Those games aren’t meaningless to fans who enjoy watching the Tigers play, especially when the alternative is the season simply ending.

Fans who don’t always get the chance to get into Neville Arena can attend for around $25, which is a pretty good deal.

Financially, it’s not a windfall, but it’s still something. Athletic departments receive a small percentage of the revenue generated from NIT games. That number is around 10 percent of the profit. In an era where every dollar matters, especially with revenue sharing and NIL continuing to evolve, that’s better than nothing.

And let’s be honest about another reality: coaches are paid to coach and players are paid to play. Declining games when there are still opportunities to compete feels counter to what a program should be about.

If a player doesn’t want to play and would rather move on, whether to graduate or prepare for the portal, that’s certainly their choice. But in today’s landscape, that decision likely comes with NIL ramifications. It’s hard to imagine a player opting out of postseason play and still collecting the full amount of their NIL money.

The transfer portal opening on April 7 also weakens the argument that postseason play would interfere with roster management. The staff has been preparing for the portal since January and should already have a clear plan in place for when it opens. Playing a few extra games in mid-March wouldn’t change that.

In fact, there’s an argument that the NIT helps roster management.

Much like a bowl game in football, extra practices and games keep players around the program and around the coaching staff. Instead of scattering for weeks while everyone weighs their future, players are still in the building, still working and connected to the team.

That is important.

Keeping players like Overton, Freeman, Williams-Adams and Jovic engaged with the program, around the coaching staff and around each other could only help strengthen those relationships heading into the offseason.

Ultimately, the decision to accept the NIT invitation is up to head coach Steven Pearl, not the players. Finishing up Year One and heading into Year Two, Pearl decided that playing and competing was more important than turning that opportunity down.

From the outside, the benefits of continuing to play — development, fan engagement, some financial return and keeping players connected to the program — seem to outweigh the downside.

What absolutely can’t happen is Auburn going one-and-done, or winning just one game while still looking undisciplined after being handed another chance to prove itself. And with this team, that concern is real.

Winning the opener feels critical. Auburn needs momentum and a reason to feel excited about playing more basketball. The next 24 hours or so will be important for Pearl and his staff as they try to get this team locked in and focused.

But for all the reasons listed above, accepting the invitation makes sense to me.