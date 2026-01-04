Bryce Cain staying at Auburn, will not enter transfer portal

Wide receiver Bryce Cain will return to Auburn next fall, he announced on social media.

“I am excited to get coached up by the new coaching staff and cannot wait to get back to work,” Cain wrote. “I love the fans and culture of Auburn and the thought of leaving never crossed my mind. War Eagle!!”

Cain signed with Auburn in 2024, one of four wide receivers in the class for the Tigers. The other three — Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson and Malcolm Simmons — all are transferring out.

Originally from Baker, Ala., Cain redshirted as a true freshman. He recorded four receptions this fall as a redshirt freshman, totaling 25 yards receiving. Cain served as a return specialist as well, returning one kick for 31 yards in his lone attempt this season.

He’s the second Auburn wide receiver to announce intentions to return next fall. Sam Turner also announced he’s returning earlier Sunday afternoon.

GOLESH ON THE TRANSFER PORTAL, ROSTER RETENTION

Auburn head coach Alex Golesh, who arrived on campus Nov. 30, spoke in his introductory press conference Dec. 1 on the transfer portal and roster retention.

“I think the one thing that doesn’t change is this: You have to be able to identify the immediate roster and figure out really, really quickly who fits,” Golesh said. “And by fits, I don’t mean offensively, defensively or special teams, but truly, who wants to be there. Who’s at least got a chance to buy into what you’re doing, understanding that when you come into a situation where the success wasn’t flowing, change has to be made.”

He also touched on the resources available to Auburn in order to recruit and retain talent.

“The investment that has been made from the administration to go and attack every single part of the recruiting is phenomenal,” said Golesh. “Nothing short of phenomenal. We’ve got every resource known to man right here to be able to go attract, recruit, retain and develop the best talent there is in the entire country.”