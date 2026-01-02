Bryce Deas staying at Auburn, won’t enter transfer portal

Linebacker Bryce Deas will continue his development at Auburn. He announced his intentions to return via social media.

The rising sophomore, known throughout the program as “Juice,” emerged as a tantalizing up-and-coming talent in 2025. He plays behind Xavier Atkins at outside linebacker, but Deas nonetheless made a name for himself as a violent hitter with unusual acceleration.

Pro Football Focus loved what Deas brought to DJ Durkin‘s defense, assigning him a 75.4 grade for the season. That ranked third among Auburn defenders with at least 100 snaps played. Deas finished with 12 tackles in 11 games.

“I love Auburn. I’m comfortable here. It feels like home. I know where the spots are, the restaurants, the bowling … I love it here,” Deas said when he originally committed to the Tigers.

He was a four-star recruit out of St. Frances Academy in Maryland, where he was teammates with current Auburn players Blake Woodby, Darrion Smith and Durell Robinson.

“Bryce is great,” Durkin said in August. “He can really run. He’s extremely physical and he’s just learning the position. He played one year of linebacker in high school. He’s been all over the field at different positions, so he’s just learning the position. When he goes, he shows up on film.”