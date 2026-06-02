Byrum Brown ranks No. 16 in ESPN's top 100 newcomers in college football

College football is less than 100 days away, with Week 0 beginning Aug. 29 and Auburn’s first game Sept. 5.

As the return approaches, ESPN’s Billy Tucker released his list of the top 100 newcomers — either transfers or true freshmen — ahead of the season. Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown checks in on the list at No. 16, with some other names to know also making the cut.

BROWN SEVENTH-BEST QB ON LIST

Brown ranks No. 16 overall on Tucker’s list, with six quarterbacks ahead of him.

Josh Hoover (No. 1 — Indiana), Sam Leavitt (No. 3 — LSU), Darian Mensah (No. 4 — Miami), Rocco Becht (No. 6 — Penn State), Drew Mestemaker (No. 8 — Oklahoma State) and Jared Curtis (No. 14 — Vanderbilt) are the six.

However, Brown was the only player in college football last season with over 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing. It’s that level of production, combined with the established familiarity of staff, scheme and roster, that land Brown on Tucker’s list.

“His dual-threat ability, arm strength and poise make him an ideal fit for Golesh’s up-tempo system,” Tucker wrote. “He consistently extends plays, creates outside structure and adds a physical element as a runner who stresses defenses. With familiarity with the scheme and several former USF teammates at receiver, Brown should produce right away.”

Can he translate that production to the SEC week in and week out? That remains the biggest question mark entering the season.

OTHER NAMES TO KNOW

Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway ranks No. 32 on Tucker’s list after transferring to Baylor from Florida.

When Auburn plays Baylor on Sept. 5 in Atlanta, it’s round two of Lagway versus Brown. The two signal callers met in Gainesville last season, where South Florida upset Florida 18-16.

Lagway went 23-for-33 for 233 yards passing with one touchdown and an interception. He had just nine yards rushing on six carries. Meanwhile, Brown went 23-for-36 for 263 yards and a touchdown, adding 66 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Additionally, Auburn faces the aforementioned Curtis and Leavitt in the season.

Curtis, who’s a former five-star recruit and entering his true freshman season, comes to town Sept. 26 when Auburn hosts Vanderbilt. It will be Vanderbilt’s first road game of the season.

Leavitt will travel to Auburn Oct. 24 under the direction of new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin. Last season for Arizona State, Leavitt completed 60.7% of his passes for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns and had three passes intercepted before an injury ended his season.

FORMER TIGERS MAKE THE LIST

Three former Auburn players made Tucker’s list, as well.

Cam Coleman, who transferred to Texas, checks in at No. 2 overall. Eric Singleton Jr. ranks No. 30, following former Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis to Florida. And cornerback Kayin Lee ranks No. 68 after transferring to Tennessee.

Auburn will see Singleton in its SEC opener Sept. 19, as Auburn hosts Florida for the first time since 2011. The Tigers travel to Tennessee Oct. 3 and do not play Texas in the regular season.