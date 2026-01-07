USF transfer wide receiver Chas Nimrod has signed with Auburn.

Nimrod, who has one year of eligibility, announced his decision on social media. He will enroll at Auburn and go through spring practice.

“I really believe in the coaching staff and AG (Alex Golesh) and what they have going on,” Nimrod said. “Just believing and trusting in my guys because they have believed and trusted in me. They have helped me grow as a person, on the field and off the field.”

Reuniting with Golesh, wide receivers coach Kodi Burns and offensive coordinator Joel Gordon was instrumental in Nimrod’s decision.

“I think (continuity is) a big deal,” Nimrod said. “To me that matters. I think a lot of people have been trying to tell me that relationships and being comfortable can come back to bite you in the butt, but I think if you surround yourself with the right people and have the right relationships. It’s about who is in your daily life.”

Nimrod will reunite with quarterback Byrum Brown, who announced he also will transfer to Auburn.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Nimrod said. “We’re going to come in ready to win and ready to work. Really just pick up right where we left off because we can. That’s how it works. Anything we’ve already done and better is what you can expect.

“Byrum, you can pull up the tape and see he’s a very good football player. It’s just about bringing it to Auburn.”

Nimrod also welcomed the opportunity to get back in the SEC after spending his first two years at Tennessee.

“It’s very good,” he said. “There is some unfinished business.”

