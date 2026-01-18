Arizona transfer safety Jack Luttrell has committed to Auburn.

Luttrell, who has two years of eligibility, announced his decision Sunday on social media. His decision comes after an official visit on Friday.

Luttrell attended high school at Colquitt County in Moultrie, Ga. He signed with Tennessee in 2023 and spent one season with the Vols before transferring to Arizona.

At Arizona, Luttrell played the 2024 season as a redshirt freshman. He finished the season with 39 tackles, including 24 solos, three interceptions, four pass breakups and one forced fumble. Luttrell played in three games in ’25 and had three tackles, a pass breakup and an interception.

He is the second transfer safety signed by Auburn, joining USF transfer Fred Gaskin.