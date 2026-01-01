Demarcus Riddick staying at Auburn, won’t enter transfer portal

Linebacker Demarcus Riddick said he’s coming back to Auburn for another season. He announced the news via social media.

Riddick gives the Tigers an experienced, talented linebacker back in the fold heading into 2026.

Across his first two seasons at Auburn, Riddick has totaled 40 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. He has shown pass-rush ability from the second level and has been a physical presence when healthy.

Riddick’s 2025 season was impacted by a shoulder injury. He played in 10 games but missed the final two contests, then underwent surgery in November.

“Yeah, it’s been frustrating for him,” DJ Durkin said of Demarcus Riddick following the surgery. “And to his credit, he’s fought through and really tried to do everything he’s capable of each week and he prepares well and does all the things he needs to do treatment wise. It’s been one of those things where it’s not been able to really overcome it, and I think it shows in his play and he knows it and he’s frustrated by it.”

Riddick also underwent shoulder surgery last spring following his freshman season. His return provides Auburn with another option at linebacker, along with Xavier Atkins, as Riddick works his way back toward full strength.

In August, Riddick was excited about his sophomore season.

“Y’all expect a lot more out of me — as a leader, for one, and as person. You’re going to see a lot more out of me on the field, off the field, everywhere,” Riddick said then.

A former four-star recruit, Riddick was one of Auburn’s biggest recruiting wins in his class, flipping from Georgia during the process.