Did Auburn do enough? A look at the Tigers’ tournament resume vs. the bubble

As Selection Sunday approaches, Auburn’s NCAA Tournament resume compares favorably with several teams currently in the bubble conversation.

The Tigers sit at 17-16 overall and 7-11 in SEC play, with a NET ranking of 39 and the No. 3 strength of schedule in the country. Auburn has also played 17 Quad 1 games, the second-most in the nation, giving the Tigers one of the most battle-tested resumes among bubble teams.

Let’s admit this first.

Could Auburn have avoided the bubble by simply beating Ole Miss at home? Likely. By beating Ole Miss at home and Mississippi State on the road? Almost certainly. Add in the blown double-digit lead against Texas A&M at home and the lost lead against Alabama at home, and the Tigers had more than enough chances to stay out of this position entirely.

What does that mean? If Auburn misses the tournament, it will have only itself to blame. That much is clear. But despite the missed opportunities and the disappointing finish to the season, the task now is simple: line up the bubble teams and choose the most deserving ones.

Based on the full body of work, the numbers say Auburn belongs in the field compared to the other popular bubble teams. There really is not much debate.

One phrase that keeps coming up is, “No team with 16 losses has ever received an at-large bid.” That is true. Four teams with 15 losses have made the tournament and all four were from the SEC. A relevant comparison is Alabama in 2018, which finished the SEC Tournament at 19-15 with the No. 3 strength of schedule and still made the field as a 9-seed.

But that brings us to the 16th loss.

From conversations with sources at Auburn, the expectation inside the basketball program and athletic department is that the selection committee will not hold the Alabama home loss against the Tigers because of Charles Bediako’s involvement in that game. The same logic would apply to Texas A&M’s loss to Alabama with Bediako available. If that proves true, and if the committee remains consistent on that point, then Auburn should effectively being judged with 15 losses, not 16, and that talking point loses much of its force.

Again, Auburn does not believe that home loss should be held against them, or will be, given that Bediako was later ruled ineligible.

We’ll see if the committee actually holds to that or not.

Now let’s just look at the numbers.

STRONG WINS HIGHLIGHT ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Auburn owns multiple notable victories that bolster its tournament profile.

The Tigers have four quality home wins over ranked or NCAA-caliber opponents, including Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas and NC State, along with a neutral-site victory over No. 17 St. John’s.

One of the biggest results of the season came on the road, when Auburn defeated No. 4 Florida 76-67 in Gainesville. It’s considered a Top-5 win in all of college basketball this season.

TIGERS AHEAD OF OTHER BUBBLE TEAMS

By comparison, Auburn’s NET ranking (39) is higher than several bubble contenders, including:

Texas (42)

VCU (44)

New Mexico (45)

San Diego State (46)

Oklahoma (47)

Missouri (58)

Miami (OH) (64)

Auburn has more wins over the projected NCAA Tournament field than any of the teams listed, including SMU. The Tigers also own more Top-50 wins than those teams and three Top-25 victories, trailing only Missouri in that category among the comparison group.

When looking across major evaluation metrics such as NET, KenPom, BPI, KPI, SOR (Strength of Record), WAB (Wins Above Bubble) and T-Rank, Auburn also compares well head-to-head with several teams in the bubble field:

Ahead of Texas in 6 of 7 metrics

Ahead of Oklahoma in 6 of 7

Ahead of New Mexico in 6 of 7

Ahead of Miami (OH) in 5 of 7

Ahead of Missouri in 5 of 7

Ahead of SMU in 5 of 7

Ahead of VCU in 4 of 7

For further comparison, Texas played eight non-conference games against teams ranked 250th or worse in KenPom. Indiana played five, all at home. Miami (OH) played 10, including three non-DI opponents, with six at home. Missouri played six, all at home. VCU played five, while Oklahoma played seven, with six of those at home.

Auburn, meanwhile, played just three non-conference games against teams ranked 250th or worse in KenPom, and only one of those came at home.

AUBURN’S TESTED SCHEDULE

Another factor working in Auburn’s favor is the quality of its schedule. The Tigers have faced the conference champions from four major leagues:

Florida (SEC)

St. John’s (Big East)

Michigan (Big Ten)

Arizona (Big 12)

Auburn went 2-2 in those matchups, all played on road or neutral courts.

Auburn leads the country in Quad I-A games (12). There isn’t a more elite way to rate an opponent than a Quad I-A opponent. Of those, 11 came away from Neville Arena. In general, Quad I games, Auburn finished 4-13, and the committee will likely use the winning percentage as a negative talking point. There’s no way around that. How much does the willingness to schedule extremely tough play into things?

BOTTOM LINE

Despite its 17-16 record, Auburn’s resume is defined by a top-tier strength of schedule, a high number of Quad 1 opportunities, several notable wins, and yes, a bunch of losses. When strictly stacked against other teams in the bubble discussion, the Tigers’ metrics and victories suggest they should remain firmly in the NCAA Tournament conversation heading into Selection Sunday.

Will the committee stick to the arbitrary “no team with 16 losses has made the tournament” metric point and exclude Auburn? We’ll find out soon enough.