Four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore, the No. 1-ranked recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class, has committed to Auburn.

Moore, who attends Hueytown, announced his decision Thursday on social media. He chose Auburn over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas, among others.

“I feel comfortable every time I go to a game or for a visit or even when I just go up to the city,” Moore said. “I just feel love. It feels like a home away from home.

“Auburn always feels like home for me. The coaches are great. I like the atmosphere a lot, too. It is always great when I am there.”

Moore said Auburn defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams played a major role in his decision.

“We have a great relationship,” Moore said. “He’s a great guy, a great role model as a coach and as a man. He’s going to teach me in the ins and outs.

“He’s going to give it to you straight up. He’s going to love you, but also coach you hard at the same time. Also, he’s going to teach you not just about football, but about life. That’s why I respect him so much.”

Moore, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, is ranked by Rivals as the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country and No. 52 overall recruit.

He is the second commitment in Auburn’s 2027 class, joining tight end Tank Proctor.