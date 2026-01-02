Auburn’s receiving corps will lose another player.

Rising senior Eric Singleton Jr. plans to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. He announced his intentions on social media.

He’s the sixth Auburn wideout expected to leave in the offseason joining Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson, Horatio Fields, Sam Turner and Cam’Ron King.

Sources have told AuburnSports for awhile now that Singleton Jr. wasn’t expected back at Auburn next season.

Singleton Jr., who transferred from Georgia Tech last season, had 58 catches for 534 yards and three touchdowns last fall. He also had 61 yards on 14 carries. He will finish his career with 162 receptions for 2,002 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Singleton Jr. thanked his coaches at Georgia Tech and Auburn in his announcement post, finishing it by saying, “I am declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.”

The defections leave the Tigers with just one receiver that caught a pass last season in freshman Bryce Cain, who had four receptions for 25 yards. Freshmen Duke Smith and Erick Smith are currently scheduled to return along with 2026 signees DeShawn Spencer, Brian Williams and former Michigan signee and newly-acquired Brady Marchese.

The wide receiver position will be an important aspect of Auburn’s transfer portal recruiting efforts.

USF wideouts Keshaun Singleton and Chas Nimrod are two players that could very well end up at Auburn. The Tigers will look for other players to fill the receiver positions as they build an offense for Alex Golesh and new OC Joel Gordon.