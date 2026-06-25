Ethin Bingaman and Mason McCraine earn Freshman All-America honors

Two Auburn players earned Freshman All-America honors Thursday.

Baseball America named first baseman Ethin Bingaman to its first-team and outfielder Mason McCraine to its second-team. This is the second straight season where Auburn’s had two freshmen honorees in the same season, and just the eighth time in program history.

Bingaman batted .330 with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs this season, which also earned him First Team Freshman All-America honors by NCBWA and Perfect Game. He hit .333 in SEC play, with seven home runs and a team-leading 32 RBIs against conference opponents.

Auburn OF Mason McCraine against Nebraska in 2026 (Noelle Iglesias/Auburn Athletics).

Meanwhile, McCraine batted .320 this season with eight home runs and 42 RBIs. This is his first Freshman All-America honors for McCraine.

In the NCAA Tournament, the two tied for the team lead in batting average, hitting .379 at the plate. They combined to score 17 runs across seven games, while also recording seven doubles and six home runs.

Both will return to Auburn next season for their sophomore years.