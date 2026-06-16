Five Auburn players named Phil Steele Preseason All-SEC

Five Auburn players have been named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-SEC teams.

Linebacker Xavier Atkins and cornerback Rayshawn Pleasant earned First Team honors, running back Jeremiah Cobb and offensive lineman Jo Simmons earned Fourth Team honors and long snapper Hudson Powell earned Second Team honors.

Atkins is the Tigers’ top returning player on defense. Last season, he led the team with 84 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks. It earned him First Team All-SEC and Second Team All-America honors from Phil Steele following the year.

Pleasant returns for his second season with Auburn after transferring in from Tulane last offseason. He had 16 tackles and a career-high two interceptions at cornerback, while serving as the Tigers’ primary kickoff returner. Pleasant returned 17 kickoffs last season for an average of 24.2 yards per return, which included a 98-yard return for a touchdown in the season opener against Baylor. His season earned him 2025 Second Team All-SEC honors by Phil Steele.

Meanwhile, Cobb enters his fourth season with Auburn and is expected to be the primary running back this fall. He nearly eclipsed the 1,000-yard rusher mark last season with 969 yards rushing on 175 carries with a career-high five rushing touchdowns. He was named to the 2025 Fourth Team All-SEC by Phil Steele last season.

Simmons is named to the preseason list after transferring in from James Madison. He started 13 games at left tackle for James Madison last season, helping lead the Dukes to a historic College Football Playoff berth.

Powell transferred to Auburn following four seasons with Miami (OH). He served as the team’s starting long snapper for two seasons.