SIGNED: Florida State transfer CB Shamar Arnoux signs with Auburn
Florida State transfer cornerback Shamar Arnoux has signed with Auburn, AuburnSports has learned.
Arnoux, who has three years of eligibility, made his decision after an official visit to Auburn on Jan. 11.
Arnoux is no stranger to Auburn. The former Carrollton, Ga. standout in high school was committed to Auburn before ultimately flipping and signing with Florida State. Rivals ranked him the No. 12 cornerback in the 2025 class.
As a true freshman in 2025, Arnoux appeared in 11 games, started four and had 27 tackles, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.