BREAKING: Former Alabama CB commit Nash Johnson commits to Auburn

McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) cornerback Nash Johnson has committed to Auburn.

Johnson, who formerly was committed to Alabama, announced his decision Sunday on social media. He chose Auburn over Miami, Clemson, Tennessee, Georgia and Ole Miss, among others.

Johnson had planned to announce his commitment in late June, but changed course after an official visit to Auburn over the weekend.

“I love Auburn,” Johnson said. “It’s close to home and I have great relationships with the staff. The whole staff at Auburn knows me. Every time I go there, the energy is good and I feel like I fit. I really like the people and how close Auburn is.”

Auburn cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke played a pivotal role in Johnson’s decision. So did coach Alex Golesh.

“I trust him,” Johnson said of Van Dyke. “He is a wonderful coach and a cool dude. He has a good personality. My relationship is great with DVD. We talk every day about everything.

“Coach (Alex) Golesh is a great coach, too. He’s a great man.”

Johnson, who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, is Auburn’s tenth commitment in the 2027 class and first cornerback.