Auburn has added another high school wide receiver to its 2026 signing class.

Brady Marchese, a four recruit from Cartersville, Ga., will enroll at Auburn for the spring semester. He announced his decision Sunday night on social media.

Marchese is the 20th signee in Auburn’s class and third wide receiver, joining DeShawn Spencer and Brian Williams Jr.

Marchese signed with Michigan during the December early signing period, but requested and was granted a release after the firing of Sherrone Moore and the hiring of Kyle Whittingham. He flipped from Georgia to Michigan on Dec. 4, the first day of the early signing period.

He now will sign and enroll at Auburn.

Marchese, who is ranked the No. 166 overall recruit in the country, joins Auburn’s high school and junior college class as the second-highest ranked signee. Only four-star linebacker Jarquez Wilkes is ranked high by the Rivals Industry Ranking at No. 104.

As a senior, Marchese had 41 receptions for 981 yards and 15 touchdowns.

“He’s big play, all day,” Cartersville receivers coach Russell King told The Wolverine. “It’s like the big plays find him. He’s going to be the baddest dude on the field. He just has this thought of ‘I’m a badass, and I want to prove that every single play.’

“If anybody gets one up on him or something like that, he’s like ‘Alright, let’s line it up and redo it.’ It’s almost like he can’t lose. Somebody may beat him on a rep, but it’s like, ‘No, we’re going to line it up and do it again,’ and he’s just going to continue to go and go and go until they either quit or he wins, and that’s what separates him.”

