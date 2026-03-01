Fralick homers in Auburn’s 12-3 series-clinching win over Nebraska

AUBURN | Chase Fralick provided the big swing and four Auburn pitchers took care of the rest.

The 5th-ranked Tigers beat Nebraska 12-3 in the rubber game of the series Sunday afternoon at Plainsman Park to improve to 9-2 on the season.

“I thought swings early today when we set the table, but Fralick’s with two outs. It was a huge swing to say that we were able to get to the plus side,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “It looks a little bit more like being able to take your walks and play offense and get the bat head out front. That’s what I have been clamoring for and I could see that the last two days.”

Auburn erupted for four runs in the second inning including a three-run home run by Fralick to take an early 5-0 lead. His second home run of the season came on a 2-2 pitch with two outs.

“It was a good pitch, a good count. I got a good swing off and the ball went out,” said Fralick.

The Tigers scattered seven hits in the game but benefitted from 12 walks, including seven in the four-run eighth, and three hit batters.

Eric Guevara had an RBI-single in the first, Brandon McCraine sacrifice fly in the second, Lucas Steele RBI-single in the fourth and Logan Gregorio two-RBI single in the seventh.

Guevara, Mason McCraine and Chris Rembert had consecutive walks with the bases loaded in the eighth to drive in three more runs.

Alex Petrovic (3-0) earned the win holding the Cornhuskers to two runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks in 5.0 innings. He struck out seven on 85 pitches.

“It gives you a chance to pitch with a lead and that changes the way you approach things being in the strike zone,” said Petrovic. “Just makes it easier knowing you’ve got runs, a great lineup, great defense.”

LJ Cormier allowed a run on three hits in 2.0 innings, Drew Whalen no hits in 1.0 inning and Ethin Bingaman one hit in 1.0 inning.

Nine Auburn pitchers combined for 38 strikeouts and six walks in the series with AU losing game one 9-8 in 10 innings Friday before a 15-4 run-rule win Saturday. It’s the first time Auburn has won a series after losing game one since May of 2024 at Missouri.

“I think we can take a lot from this,” said Thompson. “To really play pretty competitive in all phases against a team like we’ll be playing the rest of the year pretty much on the weekends, it’s a positive.”

Auburn hosts Samford Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+. Winthrop visits next weekend for a three-game series.